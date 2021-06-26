Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 402.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

TNDM opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

