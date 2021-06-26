Trexquant Investment LP Buys 6,552 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

RTX opened at $86.72 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.