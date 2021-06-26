Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,981 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VMware by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $157.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

