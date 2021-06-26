Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

