Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.84 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $31,892,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,294,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

