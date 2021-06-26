Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 28,957 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $53,968,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.73 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

