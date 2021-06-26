Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.75.

TSE:TCN opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last three months.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

