Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.22.

Shares of TSU opened at C$160.11 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$57.62 and a 52-week high of C$164.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 6.4499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

