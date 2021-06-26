Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $20.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $114.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ TRIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 312,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,257. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.