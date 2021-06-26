TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.52. 495,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

