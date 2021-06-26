Truist Securiti Comments on Criteo S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Criteo in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of CRTO opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

