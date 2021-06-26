Truist Securiti Comments on Simon Property Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

NYSE SPG opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.