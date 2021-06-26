Truist Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Buy

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

