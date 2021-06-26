Truist Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Buy

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
NYSE:AKR opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
