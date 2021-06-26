Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWO. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $7.88 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

