Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $74.50. 1,650,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

