Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $21,374.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.75 or 0.05645255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.82 or 0.01406199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00388896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00125344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00623467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00390309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006926 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038117 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

