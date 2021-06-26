UBS Group AG Decreases Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 237,896 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 567,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

