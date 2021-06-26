UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $6,769,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

