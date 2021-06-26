UBS Group AG Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Cannae worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 616,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 203,957 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $10,121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CNNE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

