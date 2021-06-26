UBS Group Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CORT opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 220,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 79,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

