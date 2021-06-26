UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

