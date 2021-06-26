UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of UniFirst worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $49,281,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $21,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE UNF traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 231,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.70. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

