Unifty Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.59 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and $2.08 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.49 or 0.00074302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.70 or 1.00464860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,723 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

