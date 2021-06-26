Unilever’s (ULVR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,245.16. The company has a market capitalization of £111.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

