UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $404.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.82 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

