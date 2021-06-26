Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.80 million-312.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.24 million.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

