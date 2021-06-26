Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,440 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 204.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 189.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 191.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 198,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 111.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 176.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

