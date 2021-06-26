Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,083 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

