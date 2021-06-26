Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

