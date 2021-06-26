Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,042 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,899,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

