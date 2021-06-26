Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.53 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

