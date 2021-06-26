Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Position Increased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 532,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 513,712 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. 108,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,009. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86.

