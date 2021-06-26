VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.59.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

