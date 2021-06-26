Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

