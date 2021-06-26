Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 732,271 shares.The stock last traded at $87.26 and had previously closed at $87.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,977,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

