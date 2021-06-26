Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 732,271 shares.The stock last traded at $87.26 and had previously closed at $87.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
