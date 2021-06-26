Vanilla Network Price Tops $6.85 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $18,632.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00020854 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.06 or 1.00396551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,059 coins and its circulating supply is 658,900 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

