Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 439,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.