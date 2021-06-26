Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $313.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.44. 750,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.35. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $228.81 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

