Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 3,231 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at $674,201,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

