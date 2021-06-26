Verge Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $320.31 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00393641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011140 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,462,621,344 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

