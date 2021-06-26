Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $152,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

