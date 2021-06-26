Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $23.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of VRT opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

