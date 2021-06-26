VIDT Datalink Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $16.39 million and $1.91 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00593990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038355 BTC.

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

