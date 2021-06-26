Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 75,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,414,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.67 million, a PE ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

