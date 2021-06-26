Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 278.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.29 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.