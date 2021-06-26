Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Vital Farms worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919 over the last three months.

VITL stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.06 million and a PE ratio of 81.62. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

