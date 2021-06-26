Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

VOW3 opened at €215.95 ($254.06) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €223.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

