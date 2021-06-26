Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE VNO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

