Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

