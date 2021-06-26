Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

